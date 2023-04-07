SVB Securities Lowers Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) to Market Perform

SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRDS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pardes Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

PRDS stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Pardes Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

In other Pardes Biosciences news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M purchased 773,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Stories

