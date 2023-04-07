S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

