Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of COP stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

