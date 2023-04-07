Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.