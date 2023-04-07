Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

