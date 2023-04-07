Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $504,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

