Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $237,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

