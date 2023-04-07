Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $659,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in GSK by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in GSK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 1.5 %

GSK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

