Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Insider Paul Webb Purchases 857 Shares

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) insider Paul Webb purchased 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £899.85 ($1,117.55).

Synectics Stock Down 0.4 %

SNX stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,812.50 and a beta of 0.48. Synectics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.55 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.45 ($1.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.75.

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Synectics’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Synectics

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

