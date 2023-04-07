Systrade AG Takes $1.50 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Systrade AG acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. BioNTech makes up about 1.3% of Systrade AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

BioNTech Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 377,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,473. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.43. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.