Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.56. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 501 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

