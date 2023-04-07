Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 223,791 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,791 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 6.46% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PICB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

