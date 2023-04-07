Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,386. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

