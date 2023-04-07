Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New $174,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2,680.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 195,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY remained flat at $11.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,880. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.