Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 1,175,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.