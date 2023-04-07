Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 924,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,350. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

