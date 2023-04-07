Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 4,989 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 23,488,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,392,044. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

