Tangible Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,741.24 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Tangible has a market cap of $88.49 million and approximately $1,741.24 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.71552675 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

