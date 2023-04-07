Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.09.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 1,027,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,359. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.