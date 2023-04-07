Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

