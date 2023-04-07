TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Sells 8,500 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $39,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 327,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,316,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

