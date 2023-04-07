TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

