Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $788,006.25 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 630,405 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $788,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,042,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $236,216.20.

On Friday, March 31st, Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $485,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $426,816.75.

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $800.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tellurian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

