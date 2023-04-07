Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $185.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

