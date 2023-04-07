The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

