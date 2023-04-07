The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

