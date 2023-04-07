The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 904,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.