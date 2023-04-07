The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up 4.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.47% of Cooper Companies worth $77,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.30. The stock had a trading volume of 286,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $424.36.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

