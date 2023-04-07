The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Down 0.5%

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 651 ($8.08) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.13). Approximately 443,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 283,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($8.17).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 667.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 633.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,406.78%.

Insider Activity at The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($24,839.79). 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

