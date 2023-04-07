The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.