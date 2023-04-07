The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 5.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

