The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,196 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.