The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

North West stock traded up C$2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.73. North West has a 52 week low of C$30.55 and a 52 week high of C$40.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

