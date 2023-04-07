The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

SO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 4,504,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,221. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

