The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.01. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 8,377 shares traded.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.