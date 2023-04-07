The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.01. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 8,377 shares traded.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

