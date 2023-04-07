The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 328,637 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. 3,086,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,341. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

