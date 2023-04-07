THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 5.3%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.08 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.70 ($0.79). 5,533,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,442,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.24 ($0.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £845.26 million, a PE ratio of -382.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.