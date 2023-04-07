Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Down 3.5%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.76 and last traded at $78.76. 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

