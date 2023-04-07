TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Down 1.0 %

TOWN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 233,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after buying an additional 148,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.