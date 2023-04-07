TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $311.25

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 311.25 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.40). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.41), with a volume of 765,973 shares traded.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £898.10 million, a PE ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 311.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Insider Activity at TR Property Investment Trust

In other news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.60 ($31,020.37). 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

