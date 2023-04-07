Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 820 ($10.18) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,036.67.
Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
