Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 820 ($10.18) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,036.67.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

