Triad Investment Management Decreases Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,897,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Permian Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PR opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 4.52. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
