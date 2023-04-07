Triad Investment Management Has $2.49 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 3.9% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.29 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

