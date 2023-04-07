Triad Investment Management Sells 13,958 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 1.8 %

KAR Auction Services Profile

NYSE KAR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.