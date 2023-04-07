Triad Investment Management Sells 411 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triad Investment Management lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $435.70 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

