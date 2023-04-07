TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 70,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

