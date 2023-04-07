TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Up 0.4%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.27). Approximately 1,363,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,119,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.26).

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £732.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.08.

TwentyFour Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,000.00%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

