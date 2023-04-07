U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.