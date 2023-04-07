U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 2.5 %

SLCA opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $942.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.59. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 314,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

