Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. 14,486,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,519,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

